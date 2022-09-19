Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 38,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Kagan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,220.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310 over the last 90 days. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Globalstar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 497,972 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,800,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,172,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 360,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.81. 86,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,925. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.26. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.