Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 38,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Kagan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,220.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310 over the last 90 days. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Globalstar
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Globalstar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 497,972 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,800,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,172,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 360,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globalstar Price Performance
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
See Also
