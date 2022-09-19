Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,400 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 77.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,846 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,312 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Globant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 1.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

