Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Price Performance

GFX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 5,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Falcon Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 60.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 827,628 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 34.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 619.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 539,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 419,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Falcon Acquisition

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

