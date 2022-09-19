Governor DAO Trading Down 8.7% This Week (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $480,767.82 and approximately $25,863.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00117465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00874483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s genesis date was November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Governor DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governor DAO is a Wyoming-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization positioned as the “DAO of DAOs”. Governors offer a suite of products and services for projects looking to build out DAO qualities in their own communities. Offerings include an industry-first sybil-resistance product for one-voice-one-vote governance, as well as governance bootstraps for new communities, consultations, and smart contract porting.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.