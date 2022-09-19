GPM Growth Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,249 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,888,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

