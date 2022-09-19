GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 2.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.20. 271,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,354,638. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

