GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 3.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.87. 70,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,392. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.67.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

