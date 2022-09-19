Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) PT Lowered to GBX 310 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Grainger Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GRGTF stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Grainger has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

