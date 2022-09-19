Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of GPMT stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $450.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $14.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.