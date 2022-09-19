Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $450.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

See Also

