Grassi Investment Management Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.83. The stock had a trading volume of 443,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,502,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.29 and a fifty-two week high of $371.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.80.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

