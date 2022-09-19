Grassi Investment Management Has $12.39 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 645,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,563,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

