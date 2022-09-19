Grassi Investment Management Has $3.87 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $173,967,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,669 shares of company stock valued at $96,323,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.38. 82,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,987. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

