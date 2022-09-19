Grassi Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.93. 67,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,589. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

