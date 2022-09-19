Grassi Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,757. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

