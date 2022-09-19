Grassi Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.42. 103,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

