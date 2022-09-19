Grassi Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Grassi Investment Management cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Lennar by 111.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lennar by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar Trading Up 2.3 %

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.15.

Shares of LEN traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $77.53. 56,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

