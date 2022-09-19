Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 80298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds interests in the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

