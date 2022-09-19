Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.61

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.61 and last traded at C$31.80, with a volume of 180554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.22.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$29.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

About Great-West Lifeco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.