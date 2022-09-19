GSK (LON:GSK) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,630 ($19.70).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,321.40 ($15.97) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,526.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,646.11. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The company has a market cap of £53.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,159.12.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In the last three months, insiders acquired 671 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,056.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

