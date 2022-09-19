Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Guangdong Investment Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GGDVY opened at $44.81 on Monday. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $73.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.