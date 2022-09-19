Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Down 12.1% in August

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ GIFI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. 2,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,172. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

About Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Further Reading

