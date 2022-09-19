Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Down 12.1% in August

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ GIFI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. 2,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,172. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
