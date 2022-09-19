Hakka.Finance Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $604,744.09 and approximately $1,998.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

