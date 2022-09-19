HaloDAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 51% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $13,797.78 and $102.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 77.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,536.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010422 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005371 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO is a coin. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HaloDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO Protocol is a decentralised application platform designed to provide stablecoins optimised swaps between each other and against other crypto assets via an automated market maker. It also has the function of enabling stablecoin lending markets. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

