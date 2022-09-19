Hamster (HAM) Market Capitalization Tops $4.28 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $213,120.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00118945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00871033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster was first traded on September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hamster’s official website is coinhamster.io.

Buying and Selling Hamster

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

