Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 254,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Hawkins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Hawkins by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 63,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hawkins Stock Performance
Shares of HWKN stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $822.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawkins (HWKN)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.