Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 254,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Hawkins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Hawkins by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 63,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $822.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.