HC Wainwright Cuts Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $14.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 5.4 %
Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardiff Oncology Company Profile
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
