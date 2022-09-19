HC Wainwright Cuts Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $14.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 5.4 %

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 9,841.41%. Equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

