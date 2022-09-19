HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

