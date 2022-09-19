HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.