Head to Head Analysis: Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Centrica and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrica N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 8.27% 7.05% 2.82%

Risk and Volatility

Centrica has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrica 0 2 5 0 2.71 Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centrica and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus price target of $16.29, suggesting a potential upside of 23.38%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Centrica.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrica and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrica $20.27 billion 0.27 $1.66 billion N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.29 billion 3.89 $264.86 million $0.30 44.00

Centrica has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Centrica on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, home electrical, and gas and kitchen appliances; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; procurement and sale of LNG; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage and franchise network. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was founded in 1812 and is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda. Its utilities provide distribution services to approximately 1,093,000 customer connections in the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater sectors The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its portfolio of renewable and clean power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities; and owns and operates a portfolio of clean energy and water infrastructure assets. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

