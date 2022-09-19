Head to Head Contrast: New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) vs. Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Found Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$40.41 million -0.48 -7.67 Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 10.03 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Idaho Strategic Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -80.17% -66.34% Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Found Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Found Gold presently has a consensus price target of 10.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Given New Found Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Idaho Strategic Resources beats New Found Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

