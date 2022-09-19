Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires 73 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Shares of BLK traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $628.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,352. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $670.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

