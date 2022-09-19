Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after acquiring an additional 875,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 825,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 798,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 745,445 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.05. 237,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

