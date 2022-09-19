Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $608,000 Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

BRO traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.30. 9,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

