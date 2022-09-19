Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $705.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $617.77 and a 200-day moving average of $639.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

