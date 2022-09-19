Heartland Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Dover by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Up 1.3 %

Dover stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.49. 14,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,877. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

