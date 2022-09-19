Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 155 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,504. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

