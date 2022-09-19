Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 294 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 65,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,180,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

FANG stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.71. 54,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,217. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

