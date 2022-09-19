Helium (HNT) Price Hits $4.73 on Major Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $597.90 million and approximately $42.55 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00024277 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00119257 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001933 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00860075 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,506,980 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
