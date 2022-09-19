Hoese & Co LLP Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 1.1% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.45. 64,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.