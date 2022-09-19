Hoese & Co LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.98. The company had a trading volume of 102,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,082. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.92.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

