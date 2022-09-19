Holland Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 121,229 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,229 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 18.4% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after buying an additional 370,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.04. 11,016,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

