Holland Advisory Services Inc. Sells 58 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $256.14. 31,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,802. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

