Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Update

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Holley

In other Holley news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson acquired 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson acquired 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 25.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677,065 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley by 29.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 405,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,650 shares during the last quarter.

Holley Stock Up 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.39. 834,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,166. The company has a market cap of $642.06 million, a PE ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Holley has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $14.68.

A number of research firms have commented on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

