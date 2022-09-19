Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hologic Stock Down 0.3 %

Hologic stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,373. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 17.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

