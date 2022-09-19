Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

