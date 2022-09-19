Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

HON stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.20. 33,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average is $189.20. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

