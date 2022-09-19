Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 19,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.3% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $177.69. 55,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.71 and its 200 day moving average is $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

