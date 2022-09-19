Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Short Interest Update

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.63. 2,397,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

