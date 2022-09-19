Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Horizon Global Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of HZN stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.59. 47,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,845. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 105.2% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

