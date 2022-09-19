HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in August

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.23. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $134.00.
About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBBHF)
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.