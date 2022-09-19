HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $615.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 276.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in HSBC by 74.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC opened at $30.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

